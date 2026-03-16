Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 270,164 Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,395,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,872,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,679,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 430,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 881.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology
In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $116,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,193.30. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 5,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $100,265.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,628 shares in the company, valued at $485,428.44. This trade represents a 26.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,851,515 shares of company stock valued at $50,664,413 and sold 13,739 shares valued at $232,189. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
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