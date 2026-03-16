Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $36.57 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489,376 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 642.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,169 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 91.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 203,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 179.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,163,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 2,033,216 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 107.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 196,535 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ APPS opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on APPS

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

Further Reading

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