Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115,562 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,157.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $35.63 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, insider Neil William Aubuchon acquired 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,912.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,897,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,413.90. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.