Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,367.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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