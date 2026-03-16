Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,881 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 163,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 120,698 shares during the period. Avala Global LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 386,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of LITE opened at $622.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.85.
Key Lumentum News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA strategic deal and US$2.0B investment underpin a major growth runway for Lumentum’s AI optics business — supports revenue visibility, R&D and a new U.S. fab. Why Lumentum (LITE) Is Down 5.3% After NVIDIA’s US$2 Billion AI Optics Investment Deal
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael Hurlston said Lumentum is “sold out really until the end of 2027,” signaling a heavy, multi-year backlog and strong demand for optical components. Lumentum CEO: sold out through end of 2027, no end in sight
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Barclays raised its price target (to $750) after the NVIDIA news and earnings beat, reflecting higher modeled upside for AI optics exposure. Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Sees Strong Analyst Optimism Following Earnings & NVIDIA Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple buy/recommendation write-ups and analyst coverage upgrades/new coverage are spotlighting Lumentum as a core AI-optics play. Lumentum Holdings (LITE): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 500 (effective March 23) creates a date-certain, index-driven buyer base that should increase demand from passive funds. Lumentum Joins the S&P 500 Soon: Buy the Dip Before the Index Funds Have To?
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $675 price target (modest upside vs. recent levels) — a balanced view that may temper short-term upside expectations. TD Cowen initiates coverage of Lumentum Holdings (LITE) with hold recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selloff/volatility after the NVIDIA announcement likely reflects investor concerns about the convertible preferred structure, potential dilution and profit-taking after a strong rally. A Look At Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Valuation After Nvidia Investment And S&P 500 Inclusion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE
Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum
In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
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