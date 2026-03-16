Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,881 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 163,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 120,698 shares during the period. Avala Global LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 386,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $622.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.85.

Key Lumentum News

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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