Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0%

Caterpillar stock opened at $693.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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