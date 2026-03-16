Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $36,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.5%

WSM opened at $180.24 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.19. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

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