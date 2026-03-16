Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $202.72 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.64 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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