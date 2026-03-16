Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 162.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,724 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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