Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $49.96 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,865 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of MU stock opened at $426.13 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.41.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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