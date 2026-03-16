Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $41,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,940,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $441.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of -596.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.00. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

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