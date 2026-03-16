Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 388,608 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,608 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 0.9% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $215,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total value of $11,132,752.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,542.56. This trade represents a 61.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SNOW opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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