Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,445 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $39,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 238.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 355.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 130,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,510 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $439,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 289.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More.

Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More.

Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More.

FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More.

Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More.

Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More.

Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-volume selloff and volatile sentiment — the post-earnings move has driven large intraday volume and rapid target revisions, increasing short-term downside risk despite longer-term bullish arguments. Read More.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 14.2%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.36 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $665.60 and its 200 day moving average is $587.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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