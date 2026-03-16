Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 522,673 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,578,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,673 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $38,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 869.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 38.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 79,451 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $2,337,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 2,049.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (neutral rating), signaling upside relative to recent levels and providing near-term buy-side support. Piper Sandler raises APA target

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (neutral rating), signaling upside relative to recent levels and providing near-term buy-side support. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for APA, calling for strong price appreciation — this high-profile backing can lift investor sentiment. Goldman Sachs bullish on APA

Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for APA, calling for strong price appreciation — this high-profile backing can lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its target to $29 and reiterated Sector Perform, citing oil strength and earnings momentum — another supportive institutional view. RBC raises APA target

RBC Capital raised its target to $29 and reiterated Sector Perform, citing oil strength and earnings momentum — another supportive institutional view. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data showed zero shares outstanding for March (likely a data anomaly); it does not appear to be exerting real pressure or squeeze risk at present.

Reported short-interest data showed zero shares outstanding for March (likely a data anomaly); it does not appear to be exerting real pressure or squeeze risk at present. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $28 but maintained an “underweight” rating — the new target still sits below recent trading levels, which could cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Barclays adjusts APA price target

Barclays raised its target to $28 but maintained an “underweight” rating — the new target still sits below recent trading levels, which could cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS estimates (several quarters, FY2026–FY2027 and FY2028 revisions) and retains a “Hold” rating — broad downward revisions reduce forward earnings visibility and are a negative catalyst for valuation.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.APA’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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