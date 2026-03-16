Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,413 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 208.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total value of $7,915,618.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,790.24. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:RRX opened at $186.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Further Reading

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