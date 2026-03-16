Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 164,014 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14,802.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,014 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,897,206.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Down 4.0%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $362.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.94 and its 200-day moving average is $312.36. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $412.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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