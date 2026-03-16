Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,892 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 12th total of 11,043 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. 4,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,995. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $163.41. The company has a market cap of $427.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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