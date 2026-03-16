Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 8.67% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $115,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

GSEW stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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