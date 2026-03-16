Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,108 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 13,109 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

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Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 159,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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