Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,108 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 13,109 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
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