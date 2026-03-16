Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.67. Gogo shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 431,610 shares.

Specifically, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 158,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $724,760.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 418,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,395.02. This trade represents a 60.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 91,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $414,996.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 260,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,831.30. This trade represents a 54.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Gogo in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Gogo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. Gogo had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 91,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

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