GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $50.28. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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GN Store Nord Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.79 million. GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About GN Store Nord

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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