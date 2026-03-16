Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,760 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 12th total of 8,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYDR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

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Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HYDR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.9498 dividend. This represents a yield of 588.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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