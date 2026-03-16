Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Global Payments worth $56,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $273,844,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,124,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 560,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 778,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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