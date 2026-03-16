Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,807,775 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 12th total of 11,557,974 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,936,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,936,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $39,748.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,215,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,606.26. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock worth $95,147 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Getty Images by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 103.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

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Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 434,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,805. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

About Getty Images

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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