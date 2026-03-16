Genius Sports (GENI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/19/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Genius Sports was given a new $6.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/12/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Genius Sports had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc..

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports was given a new $12.00 price target by Northland Securities.

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Genius Sports was given a new $15.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/21/2026 – Genius Sports is now covered by Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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