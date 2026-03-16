GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $304.4080. Approximately 6,244,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,649,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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