GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,699,716 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 12th total of 3,898,424 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,303,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,303,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GCT Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of GCT Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.17. 268,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,552. The company has a market cap of $66.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. GCT Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCTS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCT Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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About GCT Semiconductor

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GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications.

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