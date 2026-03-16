G999 (G999) Trading Up 64.9% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $61.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000071 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2025. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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