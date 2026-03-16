FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%.

FutureFuel Trading Up 1.3%

FF traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 277,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,136. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $187.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.62.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 527.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corporation (NYSE: FF) operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company’s manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

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