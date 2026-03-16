FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 1345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $960.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 438.5% in the second quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 67.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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