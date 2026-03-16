Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $45.35. 1,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.0750.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNLPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

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