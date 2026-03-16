Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Agilysys worth $36,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 690,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 175,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $12,362,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $68.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,285.34. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

View Our Latest Report on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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