Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 82,237 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 82,237 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average of $426.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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