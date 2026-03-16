Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 820,421 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820,421 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.93% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,969,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,639,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,679,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 390.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after buying an additional 1,312,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,024,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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