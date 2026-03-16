Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MS stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $245.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,547,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,690,826.24. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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