Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 39,103 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,103 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Q2 worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 502.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Q2 by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 308,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $144,858.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 47,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,106.45. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $160,529.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,353.87. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 411,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,702,472 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $96.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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