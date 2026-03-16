Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 300,702 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300,702 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $122.96 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

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About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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