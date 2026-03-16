Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 300,702 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300,702 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP opened at $122.96 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Key Headlines Impacting Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target after OpenAI decided not to enable in‑ChatGPT purchases, which Jefferies views as reducing a competitive threat to Shopify’s checkout and payments opportunity. This upgrade supports upside to monetization of AI-driven commerce. Jefferies Raises PT on Shopify (SHOP) Following OpenAI Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $165 PT (~34% upside from the current level), citing payments and merchant growth as key drivers. Analyst coverage and a constructive PT can attract buyers. Benzinga Coverage Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify is embedding AI across commerce—enabling AI assistants to surface merchant catalogs and route transactions through Shopify’s checkout/payments—which could increase GMV capture and revenue per merchant if adoption scales. Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s Klaviyo integration (Locale Aware Catalogs) strengthens its enterprise and global merchant proposition by automating localized catalogs, pricing and marketing — a product move that targets larger brands and cross‑sell opportunities. Shopify And Klaviyo Integration Highlights Global Ambitions And Valuation Tension
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term bullish narratives: commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) places Shopify among AI winners that could materially expand value over several years, supporting a growth story for patient investors. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock is up ~14% since the last earnings report, signaling recent momentum but asking whether that trend can continue without clearer earnings leverage. Shopify (SHOP) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also highlights SHOP has declined ~11% over six months, reflecting recent volatility and investor concern about execution/valuation despite AI momentum. SHOP Declines 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Service reliability concern — Downdetector reported outages affecting thousands of users; repeated or high‑impact outages can dent merchant trust and short‑term GMV. Shopify Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — SHOP trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, has a high trailing P/E (~132) and elevated PEG (~4.65), which increases sensitivity to any slowdown in revenue/monetization.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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