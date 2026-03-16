Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.56% of RBC Bearings worth $68,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,946,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,844,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 619,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,821,000 after acquiring an additional 211,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 428,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 143,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $536.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.84. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $297.28 and a 12 month high of $589.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.