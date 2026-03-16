Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 16,757 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $154,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key MercadoLibre News

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,670.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,631.18 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,115.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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