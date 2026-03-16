Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 109,170 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,170 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.55% of Glaukos worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 102.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Glaukos Stock Down 0.9%

Glaukos stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.70. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $130.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The company had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $1,340,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,793,290.88. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $1,915,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,611.79. The trade was a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,202,909. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

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About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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