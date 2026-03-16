Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,878 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Wingstop worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wingstop by 160.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $118,211,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,758,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 737,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,302,000 after purchasing an additional 334,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 949,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the period.

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Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $203.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average of $256.23. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.87 and a 12 month high of $388.14.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research set a $350.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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