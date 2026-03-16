Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $75,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,762,000 after acquiring an additional 631,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of URI opened at $736.27 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $867.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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