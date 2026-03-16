Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,154 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Xometry worth $38,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xometry by 17.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.15 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,757.25. This represents a 50.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $104,762.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,876.51. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,993,940. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Xometry’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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