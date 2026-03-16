Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Repligen worth $47,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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