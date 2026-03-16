Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 5,997,885 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7,412.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997,885 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Rocket Companies worth $117,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $57,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,875,942.64. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $453,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 70.90 and a current ratio of 70.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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