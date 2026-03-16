Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases 10,740,578 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. $PLBY

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,589,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740,578 shares during the quarter. PLBY Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of PLBY Group worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PLBY Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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