Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $159.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $178.23. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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