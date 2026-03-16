Fortress Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) by 110.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,464 shares during the period. Smithfield Foods accounts for 0.6% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Smithfield Foods were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 76.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smithfield Foods by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

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Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFD opened at $23.42 on Monday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFD

About Smithfield Foods

(Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

See Also

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