Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,935,000. Zeta Global accounts for 1.3% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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