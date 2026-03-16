Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,219 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 12th total of 919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Forterra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTTRF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Forterra has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.15.

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About Forterra

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Forterra plc (OTCMKTS: FTTRF) is a leading UK-based manufacturer of building products, specializing in clay and concrete solutions for the construction sector. The company designs, produces and supplies a comprehensive range of masonry and hard landscaping materials for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its product portfolio spans clay facing bricks, concrete masonry blocks, architectural terracotta, clay pavers, drainage systems and engineered retaining walls.

Within its Clay Products segment, Forterra manufactures a variety of facing bricks, including traditional and extruded formats, as well as thin bricks for both internal and external façades.

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